Russia kills four in Kyiv Oblast overnight attack, including 6-month-old baby and 12-year-old girl

Four people, including two children, were killed in Kyiv Oblast during Russian strikes overnight and in the morning of 22 October, according to the State Emergency Service and Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk.

Three people were killed in Zazymska hromada, including children, the State Emergency Service reported. The victims in the village of Pohreby, Brovary district, were identified as a young woman born in 1987, a six-month-old baby, and a 12-year-old girl, Kalashnyk said. "Their bodies were found at the site of a fire in a private house," the oblast head specified.

Later, Kalashnyk confirmed that debris in Brovary district fatally injured a man born in 1987.

An 83-year-old woman was also injured in Brovary. Rescuers pulled her from a burning house.

In Brovary, debris caused a fire in a private house and ignited a truck with a trailer. The fires have been extinguished.

According to Kyiv city mayor Vitalii Klitchko, 19 people, including five children, were injured due to the night attack.

Attacks on other oblasts

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces carried out nine kamikaze drone strikes on the city overnight. The number of victims has risen to 15 people, said Oblast Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov. Fires broke out in a multi-story building and several private houses in one district of the city. Five casualties were initially reported.

In Kherson, Russian forces struck the Korabelny district with artillery around 5:00 am, injuring an elderly couple. A 75-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man sustained blast injuries and concussions, according to Oblast Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin. Medics provided assistance to them. The shelling damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

Earlier, the Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district around 6:30 am.

Explosions were also heard in Dnipro and Odesa Oblast overnight.