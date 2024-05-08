Russia attacks Kharkiv, injuring three boys who were playing football on sports ground

Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv afternoon on 8 May, injuring a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old child.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said later that doctors were providing aid to another child, a 12-year-old boy.

All three children are in serious condition, Syniehubov said. The boys were playing football on a sports ground when the russian missile hit the city.

In total, the Russian attack on Kharkiv injured five people, a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman.

Over the past day, the Russian military hit 15 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast. The attack damaged houses in Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts.

Overnight into 8 May, Kharkiv air defense forces shot down two Shahed UAVs in the northern part of the city. No damage or casualties were reported.

On 5 May, on Easter, Russian troops launched an attack on the center of Kharkiv with three KAB gliding bombs.

Read also: