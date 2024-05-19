Zelenskyy: we have stronger positions in Kharkiv Oblast, occupants cannot stretch our forces

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian armed forces are not able to stretch Ukrainian forces thin, as the Ukrainian armed forces have strengthened their positions in the Kharkiv Oblast.

This comes in the midst of Russian offensive operations which started earlier this month.

Zelenskyy’s announcement was posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.

“Today, as every day, our primary focus is on all combat areas – the entire defense line. I heard a report from the Chief of the General Staff – General Syrsky is on the front line, directly in our combat brigades,” the president said.

Zelenskyy said that during this week, Ukrainian forces have attained stronger positions in the Kharkiv Oblast. The president thanked the the fifty-seventh brigade and the eighty-second air assault brigade.

In addition, he noted that Ukrainian forces are quite effectively destroying Russian units in the Donetsk sector – in particular, in the areas of Chasiv Yar and other towns.

”In fact, the occupier is not achieving its goal of stretching our forces and thus weakening Ukraine on a wide front from Kharkiv to Donetsk region,” the president noted.

Furthermore, the president thanked all the employees of the Ukrainian emergency services, who in the aftermath of Russian strikes on Ukraine provide help in various ways.

”Thank you to everyone who is fighting for our country and who is helping others through this difficult time!” Zelenskyy said.

