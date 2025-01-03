Russians target key rail hub Pokrovsk, lose 400 troops daily in Donetsk Oblast push

Vitalii Lytvyn, an artillery reconnaissance unit commander, says Ukrainian forces are making maximum efforts to prevent Russian troops from capturing Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to UNIAN.

Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, located at the intersection of vital road and rail supply routes. This makes it essential for the movement of troops, provisions, and ammunition across the eastern front. Control over Pokrovsk would severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines, complicating their ability to defend other territories in Donetsk Oblast and potentially allowing Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukraine.

Lytvyn says that currently, Russian forces are attempting to bypass Pokrovsk from the Pishchane and Mykolaivka directions, improving their tactical position.

The Russians understand that if they get bogged down in urban fighting in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, they will suffer heavy casualties. Every day, Ukrainian defenders eliminate 300 to 400 Russian soldiers on the Pokrovsk front. Still, the occupiers replenish their assault units from military training camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Lytvyn added that the Russians have a large number of human resources and equipment to continue military operations. He noted that one National Guard brigade can destroy up to 30 mortar systems and their crews in a month, but the occupiers can deploy a new mortar crew at the same spot the next day.

He emphasized that the Pokrovsk front is a priority for Russian forces, and they are using a considerable number of fiber-optic drones, which are reportedly resistant to Ukrainian electronic warfare. The Russians aim to capture Pokrovsk, which could then become a foothold for advancing towards Kostiantynivka.

“In this direction, they are advancing from Toretsk and Chasiv Yar. Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are large cities where the enemy could hide equipment and personnel and set up command posts,” said Commander Lytvyn.

He pointed out that the Russians are intensely shelling Pokrovsk, destroying almost the entire settlement. Reports indicate that 75% of the residential buildings and 90% of critical infrastructure have been destroyed.

“The enemy is simply committing acts of terrorism by destroying entire settlements,” Lytvyn concluded.

On 3 January, Victor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, said that Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day.