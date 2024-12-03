Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces use UAVs to hold off Russian advances near Chasiv Yar

Russian troops attempt to encircle Chasiv Yar, but Ukrainian forces successfully repel their advances from multiple directions.
byOlena Mukhina
03/12/2024
2 minute read
strategy Ukraine war
Destroyed Russian tank at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 2 October 2022. Photo: The Ministry of Defense
Ukrainian forces use UAVs to hold off Russian advances near Chasiv Yar

Attacks near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast have intensified, with significant Russian reserves deployed near the city, reports Andrii Otchenash, the commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle crew “Heavenly Retribution” from the “Rubizh” National Guard’s 4th Operational Brigade, according to UNIAN.

The capture of Chasiv Yar would allow the Russian military to launch an offensive against other cities in the region—Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Otchenash described the Russian assaults as relentless, noting that their forces were advancing with “incredible intensity.” He confirmed that the Russians concentrated substantial reserves in this direction. Despite the increased number of forces, the “Rubizh” Brigade and Ukraine’s Defense Forces are actively countering the invaders, with unmanned aerial vehicles accounting for 95% of inflicted losses.

“In two or three days, we can eliminate 40-50 enemy units without suffering any losses ourselves. For any reasonable army, this would be a clear signal to stop. But Russia continues its offensives, disregarding the immense loss of personnel,” Otchenash stated.

Russian troops are attempting to outflank Chasiv Yar from two sides to encircle the city or place it in a “fire trap,” as direct assaults have been largely unsuccessful.

Otchenash noted that while many of the Russian assaults seem disorganized, there are instances of strategic calculation aimed at achieving specific objectives, regardless of the human cost.

“For them, capturing Chasiv Yar by any means is the priority,” he explained.

Otchenash highlighted that a large number of the assaulting brigades are comprised of troops from the occupiers territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts whom Russia treats as expendable.

“These troops are sent to their deaths under the supervision of ‘barrier detachments.’ If they return from failed assaults, one in three or five could be executed. Their options are simple: die in battle or face execution if they retreat,” Otchenash added.

Despite this grim reality, some Russians still sign contracts, incentivized by increased one-time payments.

“Statistics show the life expectancy of a Russian soldier is less than two months from mobilization, with many dying within two weeks,” he said.

Otchenash also noted an influx of young, physically capable Russian recruits.

“They complicate the situation because younger soldiers are faster, more agile, and better equipped to evade drone strikes or navigate dangerous zones,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, reports say that Moscow’s forces are preparing for a decisive combat phase in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as they continue to replace lost heavy equipment with simpler, wheeled armored vehicles.

Forbes: Russian military prepares for a big “show” in Kursk Oblast, following heavy losses

This shift comes after significant losses, with Russian regiments in the region losing hundreds of pieces of heavy equipment since Ukraine’s strong offensive that started in early August.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts