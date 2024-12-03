Attacks near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast have intensified, with significant Russian reserves deployed near the city, reports Andrii Otchenash, the commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle crew “Heavenly Retribution” from the “Rubizh” National Guard’s 4th Operational Brigade, according to UNIAN.

The capture of Chasiv Yar would allow the Russian military to launch an offensive against other cities in the region—Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Otchenash described the Russian assaults as relentless, noting that their forces were advancing with “incredible intensity.” He confirmed that the Russians concentrated substantial reserves in this direction. Despite the increased number of forces, the “Rubizh” Brigade and Ukraine’s Defense Forces are actively countering the invaders, with unmanned aerial vehicles accounting for 95% of inflicted losses.

“In two or three days, we can eliminate 40-50 enemy units without suffering any losses ourselves. For any reasonable army, this would be a clear signal to stop. But Russia continues its offensives, disregarding the immense loss of personnel,” Otchenash stated.

Russian troops are attempting to outflank Chasiv Yar from two sides to encircle the city or place it in a “fire trap,” as direct assaults have been largely unsuccessful.

Otchenash noted that while many of the Russian assaults seem disorganized, there are instances of strategic calculation aimed at achieving specific objectives, regardless of the human cost.

“For them, capturing Chasiv Yar by any means is the priority,” he explained.

Otchenash highlighted that a large number of the assaulting brigades are comprised of troops from the occupiers territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts whom Russia treats as expendable.

“These troops are sent to their deaths under the supervision of ‘barrier detachments.’ If they return from failed assaults, one in three or five could be executed. Their options are simple: die in battle or face execution if they retreat,” Otchenash added.

Despite this grim reality, some Russians still sign contracts, incentivized by increased one-time payments.

“Statistics show the life expectancy of a Russian soldier is less than two months from mobilization, with many dying within two weeks,” he said.

Otchenash also noted an influx of young, physically capable Russian recruits.

“They complicate the situation because younger soldiers are faster, more agile, and better equipped to evade drone strikes or navigate dangerous zones,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, reports say that Moscow’s forces are preparing for a decisive combat phase in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as they continue to replace lost heavy equipment with simpler, wheeled armored vehicles.

This shift comes after significant losses, with Russian regiments in the region losing hundreds of pieces of heavy equipment since Ukraine’s strong offensive that started in early August.

