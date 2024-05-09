UK intel: Russia achieves minor gains in April despite increased attacks, sustains heavy losses

The UK Defense Ministry says in its intelligence update that Russian attacks intensified in eastern Ukraine in April 2024, with a 17% increase from March. Most attacks targeted Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Marinka areas, likely attempting to control Chasiv Yar’s high ground near Bakhmut, which saw a 200% increase in the number of Russian attacks.
The Ministry wrote:
- In April 2024, Russian attacks intensified in eastern Ukraine, rising by 17 per cent from March 2024. Of these, more than three-quarters were located in the Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Marinka areas of the front line.
- Attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar rose by 200 per cent from March to April. This is almost certainly a reflection of Russia’s renewed attempts to gain control of the town – situated on high ground to the west of Bakhmut.
- Despite the substantial increase in attacks on this axis, Russia made only minor tactical gains in the area during April and almost certainly sustained heavy losses.
