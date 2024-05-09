Eng
UK intel: Russia achieves minor gains in April despite increased attacks, sustains heavy losses

In April 2024, Russian forces increased attacks by 17% in eastern Ukraine, particularly targeting strategic high grounds near Bakhmut, with only minor tactical gains achieved.
byYuri Zoria
09/05/2024
1 minute read
Situation in central and western DOnetsk Oblast as of 9 May 2024. Map: liveuamap
The UK Defense Ministry says in its intelligence update that Russian attacks intensified in eastern Ukraine in April 2024, with a 17% increase from March. Most attacks targeted Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Marinka areas, likely attempting to control Chasiv Yar’s high ground near Bakhmut, which saw a 200% increase in the number of Russian attacks.

The Ministry wrote:

  • In April 2024, Russian attacks intensified in eastern Ukraine, rising by 17 per cent from March 2024. Of these, more than three-quarters were located in the Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Marinka areas of the front line.
  • Attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar rose by 200 per cent from March to April. This is almost certainly a reflection of Russia’s renewed attempts to gain control of the town – situated on high ground to the west of Bakhmut.
  • Despite the substantial increase in attacks on this axis, Russia made only minor tactical gains in the area during April and almost certainly sustained heavy losses.

