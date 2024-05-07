Eng
Ukraine targets two Russian artillery units, downs a Kh-59 missile over past day

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled multiple Russian assaults while targeting artillery units and other military equipment.
byOlena Mukhina
07/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces and Russian troops clashed 97 times on the front lines. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched two missile and 83 aerial attacks and 101 times shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements with multiple rocket launchers which led to civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other objects of civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged. Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts suffered from artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks near Synkivka, Pishchane, and Berestove settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka village in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops thwarted 17 attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamyanske, Vyiimka, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchivka, and Andriivka villages in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled the most attacks – 31 near Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff daily report said that Ukraine continued active actions aimed at inflicting losses on the Russian occupying forces in personnel and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline. During the day, Ukrainian forces targeted two artillery units and shot down a guided aviation missile Kh-59.

