Russo-Ukrainian war, day 824: Ukraine counters Russian attacks as Spain pledges record military aid

Georgia’s Foreign Agents law: Russia’s new frontline in its war against freedom in the world. The protests engulfing in Tbilisi are not only about Georgian democracy, but about countering an ever-expanding zone of global Russian influence

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces barrage of over 3,000 Russian aerial bombs per month. Russia launches over 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine each month, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says, emphasizing the need for more Patriot air defense systems.

Ukraine counterattacks near Vovchansk as Russia continues attacks on Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Kharkiv’s Vovchansk and Starytsia, as Russian military intensifies efforts to seize Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast amidst fierce clashes, the National Guard says.

ISW: Russia amassing more troops near Ukraine border north of Kharkiv Oblast. Reports indicate Russia concentrating troops in western Belgorod near Ukraine border, likely for offensive operations to expand presence in northeastern Ukraine.

As of 27 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 502340 (+1150) Tanks: 7671 (+9) APV: 14818 (+15) Artillery systems: 12981 (+28) MLRS: 1084 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 815 (+1) Aircraft: 357 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 10467 (+42) Cruise missiles : 2221 (+12) Warships/boats: 27 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 17694 (+55)



Intelligence and technology

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine’s Western allies. A major challenge for Ukraine’s armed forces is Russia’s ability to produce artillery shells around three times faster and for a quarter of the cost compared to Ukraine’s Western allies.

Media: Ukrainian drone attacks Russian radar station in Orsk 1,600 km from the front. A Ukrainian drone traveled 1,800 km inside Russia to attack the “Voronezh M” long-range radar station in Orsk, setting a new range record, as per intelligence sources.

International

Germany to allocate additional $65 mn in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Syrskyi: France to send military instructors to Ukraine. France will soon dispatch military instructors to Ukrainian training centers, as part of an agreement between the two countries’ defense officials.

Spain provides Kyiv with record military aid package, signs security agreement with Ukraine. Spain has pledged a record $6,5 bn in military aid to Ukraine and signed a bilateral security agreement during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Madrid on 27 May

Norwegian capital commits $ 1.5 mn for children’s rehabilitation in Lviv. The Unbroken Cities initiative, a global alliance aimed at supporting and developing rehabilitation in Ukraine, has gained a new member with the Norwegian city of Oslo joining the ranks.

EU imposes sanctions on Russian propaganda arm Voice of Europe, and figures behind it – Medvedchuk and Marchevskyi. The EU has imposed sanctions on Voice of Europe, a Russian propaganda tool, and two actors behind it, Putin’s crony Viktor Medvedchuk and Artem Marchevskyi.

Media: Spain to supply €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles. Spain is committing €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine including 19 Leopard 2A4 tanks, more Patriot missiles, artillery, equipment, per El País.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian invasion decimates Ukrainian agriculture, 30% potential lost – Ministry of Agrarian Policy. Russia’s full-scale invasion has decimated nearly a third of Ukraine’s agricultural potential, the country’s agrarian ministry reports.

Russia destroys Zaporizhzhia Airport terminal. A Russian missile attack on 26 May evening heavily damaged the terminal building at Zaporizhzhia International Airport.

Political and legal developments

Putin sacrifices 24,000 Russian soldiers monthly in Ukraine, says Scholz. According to German Chancellor Scholz, Putin has to sacrifice up to 24,000 Russian soldiers’ lives every month for his imperialistic megalomania.

New developments

Russia claims drones attacked facilities near Putin’s palace. Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones struck facilities near President Vladimir Putin’s lavish seaside palace on the Black Sea coast.

Media: Russia withdraws two Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvettes from Sevastopol (photos). Facing Ukrainian military pressure, Russia relocates two remaining Tarantul-III missile corvettes of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol.

