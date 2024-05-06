Eng
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief visits frontline amid intense fighting in the east

General Syrskyi spent two days visiting troops engaged in defensive operations in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. 
byBohdan Ben
06/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (left) visiting Ukrainian troops on the Pokrovsk direction. Source: Syrskyi’s facebook
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, spent two days visiting troops engaged in defensive operations in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where Russia’s main offensive efforts are concentratedThe Russian forces, with their numerical advantage in personnel, weapons, and military equipment, are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses and advance toward the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. They are continuing their offensive campaign after capturing the city of Avdiivka in February 2024.

General Syrskyi emphasized the crucial role of officers in determining success or failure on the battlefield. He stressed the importance of commanders being present with their units, making informed decisions, and maintaining high morale among their subordinates.

The role and place of the officer has always been decisive in achieving success or defeat on the battlefield. It is impossible for a company or battalion commander to manage a battle a few kilometers away from his units, and to make balanced and adequate decisions at a distance, especially when the intensity of hostilities escalates and there is a high risk to the lives of fighters. The presence of the commander plays a decisive role in maintaining a high level of morale and psychological state among subordinates, their stability, confidence that they are not left on their own,” Syrskyi stressed.

During his visit, he worked with brigade commanders and their subordinates to strengthen defenses by allocating additional reserves, missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, and drones. He expressed confidence that these measures would help Ukrainian units successfully repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses on the Russian forces.

On the eve of Ukraine’s Infantry Day, General Syrskyi also presented awards and honors to the best soldiers who distinguished themselves in battles against the occupiers.

Despite the enemy’s daily attacks on Ukrainian positions, the Ukrainian forces remain focused on holding their lines and positions. After the retreat of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka under Russian pressure, Russians managed to gradually advance by 10 kilometers in this direction, capturing several villages. At the same time, they couldn’t achieve a breakthrough of operational significance.

