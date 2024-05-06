Ukraine’s Magura V5 drone destroys Russian fast attack craft in Black Sea

The Main Intelligence Directorate struck a Russian fast attack craft in the area of Vuzka Bay in the Black Sea in Russia-occupied Crimea with a maritime drone, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

The Main Intelligence Directorate struck a fast attack craft of the Russian occupation forces with a Magura V5 maritime drone on the night of 6 May.

The mission in the Black Sea was conducted by the Group 13 unit of Ukraine’s military intelligence and supported by the United24 platform.

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed video footage of the strike.

Ukraine @DI_Ukraine shared footage showing the destruction of a Russian naval speedboat in occupied northwestern Crimea's Vuzka Bay in Chornomorske, using a Magura V5 maritime kamikaze drone. 📹https://t.co/Z2ZiqeMQXA pic.twitter.com/IefGBvj5AW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 6, 2024

Ukraine previously destroyed Russian ships with a Magura V5 sea drones, in particular, Caesar Kunnikov, Ivanovets, Sergey Kotov, Akula, and Serna, and damaged the Ivan Khurs.

Ukrainian forces have disabled approximately 33% of all combat ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

