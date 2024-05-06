Ukraine targets three Russian radar stations, two air defense systems over past day

Over the last day, Russian troops carried out two missile and 120 aviation strikes and 89 times shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian areas which led to casualties among civilians and the military, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued its military operations attacking 13 areas of concentration of Russian personnel and targeting four anti-aircraft missile systems, three radar stations, two air defense systems, and two artillery units, attempting to exhaust the enemy along the entire frontline.

The Ukrainian forces also reported that over 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi fronts, the Russian military maintained its military presence in border areas, conducting reconnaissance and sabotage operations to prevent the movement of Ukrainian soldiers to critical areas, and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along Ukraine’s state border.

In the Kupiansk front, Ukraine repelled 14 attacks near Sinkyivka, Pishchane, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Lyman front, Russian soldiers conducted seven attacks on the Ukrainian Army’s positions near Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut front, Ukraine thwarted 36 attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Spyrne, Klyshivka, Vyiimka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Avdiivka front, Ukraine repelled 31 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove in Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War said that Ukraine should contest the theater-wide initiative as soon as possible, as ceding it to Russia for the entirety of 2024 would present Russia with several benefits.

Read also: