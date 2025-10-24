Russia forms female assault units. Pro-Ukrainian partisans of the Atesh movement have reported the formation of assault companies composed of women on the Pokrovsk axis in Ukraine, calling it proof of "cynicism."

The situation in Pokrovsk is catastrophic. Russian forces are shooting women and children, while evacuation is impossible. On 22 October alone, Russians carried out 39 strikes by tactical aviation, dropping 156 aerial bombs toward Pokrovsk and nearby settlements. People are burying neighbors in their yards.

Russia needs Pokrovsk to push further into Donetsk Oblast.

Command is throwing anyone to the slaughter

This summer, Russia concentrated some 100,000 soldiers here. The occupiers are prepared to throw anyone to their deaths, turning women into cannon fodder, to fulfill losses.

“The regimental command, attempting to make up for personnel shortages, began forming assault companies from women,” partisans report.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that from 24 February 2022 to 18 October 2025, 1,129,180 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

Women used under cover of civilians for reconnaissance

Women are also being used for infiltration. If an assault fails, they are ordered to change into civilian clothes to pass as civilians while conducting reconnaissance and reporting the movements of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“Our sources confirm: for these women there is no way back. Their lives depend solely on the ‘mercy’ of commanders, which can be earned only one way,” Atesh said.

The movement appeals directly to the regiment’s servicemen and to the women being sent to certain death: “Your life is more important than criminal orders. Do not become part of this cynical plan.”