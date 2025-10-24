Russia plans winter humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, says Zelenskyy ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting in London

Russia is preparing a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned. His statements came during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London ahead of a joint conference with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, UNIAN reports.

On 24 October, the Coalition of the Willing convenes in the UK. Leaders of European countries, NATO, and Ukraine’s partners will discuss ways to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine’s defense ahead of winter, and ensure energy security with over 20 allies. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will also come to London to participate in the meeting.

Starmer noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no willingness to participate in peace efforts and continues attacks that harm civilians, including children, as per the Independent.

“I agree with you that Putin does not show any desire to end the war, and once again has taken steps that will lead us to a humanitarian disaster. This is what he intends to organize this winter, targeting energy, gas, and water supply,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Winter under attack

Zelenskyy thanked the UK for its support and confirmed that Ukraine is not alone. The Coalition of the Willing will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, enhanced air defense, and energy assistance.

“I think there’s further we can do on capability, particularly… long-range capability, and of course, the vital work for the coalition of the willing when it comes to the security guarantees that are necessary," Starmer said.

Europe and NATO strengthen Ukraine’s defense

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that some European countries possess long-range weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, and Ukraine is already negotiating their delivery. The UK has previously provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles.