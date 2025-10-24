Intercepted conversations reveal Russian commanders instructing Colombian fighters to kill Ukrainian women and children in fog

Just two days ago, Russian soldiers committed a severe war crime, killing three civilians near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Now the Russian command is attempting to extend this practice to foreign nationals fighting for Moscow, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reveals.

Colombian mercenaries recruited by Russia to fight against Ukraine have been ordered to kill civilians in order to make them accomplices in crimes against the civilian population.

Ukraine has recorded a war crime committed by Colombian mercenaries fighting against Ukraine as part of the 30th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, which belongs to the 2nd Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Central Military District.

In an intercepted conversation, one of the field commanders issues an order in Spanish to execute Ukrainian civilians, including women and children.

A silent order for blood on foreign soil

The same recording contains a shocking demand from an accomplice of the Russian occupiers: “When there is fog, mist, so they are not identified, let them eliminate all people on the enemy side. On motorcycles, on bicycles, women and children, women and children.”

People bury their neighbours in yards, as evacuation is not possible

Since April 2025, civilians in Pokrovsk have been burying the dead directly in the courtyards of residential buildings, as it is impossible to transport bodies to the cemetery. Russian forces are advancing on the city from multiple directions and shell it daily. Despite this, more than a thousand residents remain in Pokrovsk, Bakhmut reports.

According to regional authorities, evacuation from the city is nearly impossible. Those who stay in the city face extreme danger moving through the streets, as Russian troops may be present.

The exact number of casualties is unknown. Russian commanders continue to issue orders to kill civilians attempting to flee the combat zone.