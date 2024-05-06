Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

La Repubblica: NATO may consider sending its troops to Ukraine if Russia crosses two red lines, sources say

NATO countries may potentially deploy troops to Ukraine in two cases, said the newspaper.
byOlena Mukhina
06/05/2024
2 minute read
Stoltenberg Kyiv NATO Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv. Credit: NATO/Flickr
La Repubblica: NATO may consider sending its troops to Ukraine if Russia crosses two red lines, sources say

NATO, in a “confidential form,” has established two “red lines,” the crossing of which could lead to a potential decision to send its troops to the war in Ukraine, reports the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, citing sources. At the same time, it notes that the Alliance is not developing any operational plans regarding such a possibility.

La Repubblica also mentioned that NATO has begun preparations for war with Russia. For instance, the publication cites the largest exercise in Europe since 1988, Steadfast Defender 2024, which started at the end of January 2024. Approximately 90,000 people are involved in these drills, which simulate a confrontation with an adversary of comparable strength.

The first red line is Russia breaking through the defense line of Ukraine and the involvement of a third country in the war, namely Belarus, sources said. The Ukraine-Belarus border spans over 1084 km making it challenging for the Ukrainian Army to control all its areas.

As the newspaper suggests, if Minsk is directly involved in the military dispute, its troops and arsenal will be crucial for Moscow. This circumstance may push NATO’s actions aimed at helping Ukraine.

The second “red line’ is military provocations by Russia against the Baltic countries, Poland, or a “deliberate attack on Moldova,” sources added. In February, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Western ground forces could be sent to Ukraine. Many NATO members, including Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German officials, immediately rejected this idea.

Earlier, NATO condemned Russia’s “intensifying campaign of activities” carried out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on NATO territory and through proxies.

NATO allies “deeply concerned” about recent Russian hybrid operations on Allied territory

In a statement, the Alliance said it is aware of Moscow’s sabotage incidents, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations in Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the UK.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here