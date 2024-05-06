La Repubblica: NATO may consider sending its troops to Ukraine if Russia crosses two red lines, sources say

NATO, in a “confidential form,” has established two “red lines,” the crossing of which could lead to a potential decision to send its troops to the war in Ukraine, reports the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, citing sources. At the same time, it notes that the Alliance is not developing any operational plans regarding such a possibility.

La Repubblica also mentioned that NATO has begun preparations for war with Russia. For instance, the publication cites the largest exercise in Europe since 1988, Steadfast Defender 2024, which started at the end of January 2024. Approximately 90,000 people are involved in these drills, which simulate a confrontation with an adversary of comparable strength.

The first red line is Russia breaking through the defense line of Ukraine and the involvement of a third country in the war, namely Belarus, sources said. The Ukraine-Belarus border spans over 1084 km making it challenging for the Ukrainian Army to control all its areas.

As the newspaper suggests, if Minsk is directly involved in the military dispute, its troops and arsenal will be crucial for Moscow. This circumstance may push NATO’s actions aimed at helping Ukraine.

The second “red line’ is military provocations by Russia against the Baltic countries, Poland, or a “deliberate attack on Moldova,” sources added. In February, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Western ground forces could be sent to Ukraine. Many NATO members, including Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German officials, immediately rejected this idea.

Earlier, NATO condemned Russia’s “intensifying campaign of activities” carried out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on NATO territory and through proxies.

In a statement, the Alliance said it is aware of Moscow’s sabotage incidents, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations in Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the UK.

Read more: