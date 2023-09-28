Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian missiles hit a chemical plant in a frontline city, causing fire

A huge fire started in the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast
byBohdan Ben
28/09/2023
Destroyed administrative building of the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical plant, 25 February 2023. Source: Donetsk Oblast Administration
The plant wasn’t working because Avdiyivka is a frontline city, and fighting has continued on its outskirts for months.

According to Vitaliy Barabash, head of military administration in Avdiyivka, one of the Russian rockets hit a naphthalene storage facility. The remains of chemicals were burning. He said there were no casualties.

Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant was the largest coke producer in Ukraine. It also used to produce a variety of chemicals, including coal tar, coal oil, ammonium sulfate, and coke gas.

Avdiyivka has been one of the hottest frontline positions. Russian troops tried to occupy the city during the winter offensive in 2023. However, they were stopped, and active positional fighting continued for months.

