Russo-Ukrainian war, day 799: Ukraine “takes active measures” to reclaim recently lost Ocheretyne

Exclusives

Ukraine destroys Russia’s BUK surface-to-air missile launcher, damages two more radar-equipped launchers. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces conducted drone strikes on Russian BUK missile systems “in the Sumy direction,” an area without a front line, implying that the strikes likely occurred inside Russia.

Ukraine’s plan B: turning everyday citizens into defenders. As Russia’s aggression continues, Ukraine transforms its civilians into a force capable of “total resistance.”

Military

Ukrainian forces clash with Russians in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts. Ukraine reports dynamic frontline changes and tactical gains for its defense forces, even as Russia persists in assaults along the eastern front.

Ukraine reports multiple Russian saboteur groups infiltrating Sumy Oblast weekly. Sumy Oblast faces continued Russian saboteur infiltrations across the border detected weekly, while neighboring Kharkiv Oblast sees a decline in such activities, and Chernihiv currently reports no infiltration attempts, as per Ukraine’s Border Guard Service.

Military: Ukraine trying to reclaim lost Ocheretyne. Ukrainian forces are actively “taking measures” to drive out the Russians from Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast, following a Russian breakthrough that secured a tactical foothold, per a military spokesman.

Frontline report: Russians outflank Berdychi after heavy losses in frontal assaults. Ukrainians repel Russian assaults on Donetsk Oblast’s Berdychi inflicting heavy losses, but Russians eventually outflank defenses, forcing Ukrainian withdrawal.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s drone warriors repel two Russian assault attempts on Vuhledar. Russia tries to seize the moment before US aid arrives, but its old tanks are no match for Ukrainian FPV drones

Ukraine destroys 20 Russian artillery systems and 20 tanks over last day. Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers clashed with Russian invaders 121 times along multiple areas of the front lines, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Intelligence and technology

Russia launched 3,200 gliding bombs against Ukraine in April. Ukraine has little means to intercept the cheap and powerful bombs

Russia builds new airstrip 75 km from Ukrainian border. Satellite imagery has uncovered an airfield under construction in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast that analysts believe could support attack aircraft and helicopters for Moscow’s Ukraine operations.

Russian governors report power outages after night drone attack. Night drone attacks are becoming a regular occurence in Russian regions

International

Macron’s conditions to deploy troops in Ukraine: Russia’s breakthrough and Ukraine’s request. Macron specifies the deployment conditions for French troops in Ukraine: responding to Russian military breakthroughs and acting on formal requests from the Ukrainian government.

Reuters withdraws its story that stated UK’s Cameron said UK not against its weapons being used inside Russia. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron promises $3.75 billion in annual military aid for Ukraine, saying British weapons can be used inside Russia, as per Reuters.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian strikes leave Ukrainian civilians in eight regions without electricity. The assaults are part of Russia’s campaign to plunge Ukraine into darkness.

Ukrainian volunteers help family escape Russian occupation in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian volunteers helped evacuating a family from occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Theaters, museums, libraries among 1,987 cultural sites damaged by Russian aggression in Ukraine. Russian military aggression has damaged or destroyed 1,987 cultural sites in Ukraine, including 958 community centers, 708 libraries, and 114 museums, profoundly affecting the country’s cultural heritage.

HRW: Russian troops executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered, since December 2023. The international human rights organization’s report, released on 2 May confirms the authenticity of videos showing the killing of at least 15 Ukrainian servicemembers who were attempting to surrender and at least six more who had already surrendered.

Russian missile strikes Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s top courier, in Odesa, injuring 13 amid blazing inferno. Nova Poshta said none of their employees were injured or killed.

Political and legal developments

Politico: With Ukraine aid secured, Biden to prioritize domestic economic messaging pre-election. Following Ukraine funding victory, Biden poised to minimize war messaging, focusing instead on economic concerns as election looms, Politico says.

Slovakia grants temporary protection to Ukrainian accused of running pro-Russian influence campaign. Slovakia offers refuge to Artem Marchevskyi, a long-standing ally of “Putin’s man in Ukraine” Medvedchuk with vast experience in Russian propaganda

Council of Europe takes steps towards special tribunal on Russian aggression in Ukraine. Step important for “all nations seeking to live in a peaceful and secure world,” says Ukraine’s Foreign Minister

New developments

Zelenskyy fires security service chief accused of “weaponized draft” against journalist. The journalist had investigated the dodgy real estate purchases of the family of the chief of SBU’s cybersecurity department

10-year-old Ukrainian defeats Russian champion at World Chess Championship. An Ukrainian chess prodigy Oleksii Nakonechnyi defeated a highly-touted young Russian champion Roman Shogdzhiev who competed under neutral flag.

Russian losses

As of 02 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 470870 (+1030)

Tanks: 7332 (+20)

APV: 14096 (+29)

Artillery systems: 1204 (+420)

MLRS: 1053

Anti-aircraft systems: 784 (+4)

Aircraft: 348

Helicopters: 325

UAV: 9561 (+23)

Cruise missiles : 2126

Warships/boats: 26

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16224 (+49)

You can find the daily review for 2 May 2024, here.