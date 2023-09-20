Russo-Ukrainian war, day 573. Degrading Russian Army struggles without rest

Exclusive

Ukraine has the initiative in all dimensions. Ukraine is little by little gaining the initiative in maritime, air, and land warfare. And it has not yet peaked.

Ukraine joins calls to overhaul “dysfunctional” UN Security Council. A Ukrainian participant explains how an international group backed by Nobel Laureates aims to overhaul global governance and curb UN Security Council “abuse of power.”

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine’s latest attacks on occupied Crimea expose gaps in Russian defenses. Recent photos leaked of a damaged Russian submarine show that Ukraine’s strikes on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet penetrated defenses and precisely hit targets, renewing Russia’s concerns about the vulnerability of the Crimean Bridge.

ISW: Ukrainian gains highlight Russian units’ degradation. Russian forces likely suffered compounding losses in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, as they have defended without operational-level unit rotations since the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

UK Intel: Ukraine and Russia launch raids to control key Dnipro River islands in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian and Russian forces raids in Kherson Oblast along the lower Dnipro River continued in September, marking the current frontline in that area.

As of 19 Sep 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 273460 (+520) Tanks: 4628 (+5) APV: 8851 (+17) Artillery systems: 6062 (+35) MLRS: 778 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 526 (+1) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 4784 (+15) Cruise missiles: 1479 (+17) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8601 (+30) Special equipment: 903 (+2)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine downs 27 of 30 drones from Russia’s night attack; three hit Lviv. Ukrainian air defense repelled a massive Russian drone attack on the night of 19 September, downing 27 of 30 drones. Three drones hit warehouses in Lviv.

International

Germany announces new military support for Ukraine worth over USD 427 million. Germany has announced new military support for Ukraine worth over $427 million, which includes 30,000 155mm artillery rounds, 3,800 155 mm smoke shells, and 480 AT-2 mines.

Russia cannot be allowed to “carve up” Ukraine, Biden says at UN General Assembly – Sky News. US President Joe Biden has warned that Russia cannot be allowed to ‘brutalize’ or ‘carve up’ Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, as per Sky News.

US imposes sanctions on those linked with Iranian drone producing after Russia’s massive drone attack on Ukraine. The US has imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities from Iran, China, Russia, and Türkiye after Russian troops launched a new massive drone attack on Ukrainian cities on 19 September.

Norway to supply Ukraine with 50 cargo-carrying vehicles, defense ministry says. Norway will supply Ukraine with approximately 50 tracked cargo carriers, said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

UK to send tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine in 2023. The UK plans to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells in 2023 to Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced at the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein.

Denmark to transfer 45 more tanks to Ukraine in cooperation with allies. Denmark will send 30 Leopard1 tanks and 15 T-72 tanks to Ukraine in cooperation with allies.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia’s guided bomb attack kills six civilians in Kupiansk. On 19 September, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, said that a Russia’s guided aerial bomb strike killed six civilians in the eastern city of Kupiansk.

Russia’s drone attack on Lviv destroys 300 tons of Western humanitarian aid. In the early hours of the morning of 19 September, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Russian shelling of Kherson kills police sergeant. Russian troops shelled Kherson City’s Korabelnyi district, hitting a trolleybus. A 49-year-old police sergeant was killed, and two civilians were wounded, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported.

Political Developments

Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian soldiers in New York hospital (photos, video). Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the Staten Island University Hospital immediately after he arrived in New York.

Zelenskyy called for nuclear weapon disarmament of Russia at UN General Assembly. On 19 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to unite against Russian aggression at the UN General Assembly in New York.

New Developments

Reuters: Russia exports coal from occupied Ukrainian territory to Türkiye. Reportedly, from February to July 2023, Russia exported approximately 160,400 tons of coal from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine to Türkiye.

