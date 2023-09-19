UK Intel: Ukraine and Russia launch raids to control key Dnipro River islands in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian and Russian forces have launched raids and counter-raids in Kherson Oblast’s lower Dnipro River, where heavy fighting continued in September, marking the current front line, UK Intel reports.

According to the Defence Intelligence update on 19 September. The battles involve small numbers compared with other front lines but are considered important by both sides to draw adversary troops away from other fronts.

“Through the first half of September 2023, heavy fighting has continued around the islands in the lower Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, which currently marks the front line.

Both sides have launched raids with teams in small boats against the islands and against the opposite riverbanks. There is a realistic possibility that Russian operations in the area have been energised since the sector came under the responsibility of the newly created 40th Army Corps.

The number of forces involved are relatively small compared to other fronts; however, both sides see the area as strategically important. It also provides the opportunity to draw their adversary’s units away from the intense combat in Zaporishshia and Donetsk oblasts.”

