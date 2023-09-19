Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UK Intel: Ukraine and Russia launch raids to control key Dnipro River islands in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian and Russian forces raids in Kherson Oblast along the lower Dnipro River continued in September, marking the current frontline in that area.
byMaria Tril
19/09/2023
1 minute read
Screenshor of the latest UK Defence Intelligence report on the war in Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian and Russian forces have launched raids and counter-raids in Kherson Oblast’s lower Dnipro River, where heavy fighting continued in September, marking the current front line, UK Intel reports.

According to the Defence Intelligence update on 19 September. The battles involve small numbers compared with other front lines but are considered important by both sides to draw adversary troops away from other fronts.

“Through the first half of September 2023, heavy fighting has continued around the islands in the lower Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, which currently marks the front line.

Both sides have launched raids with teams in small boats against the islands and against the opposite riverbanks. There is a realistic possibility that Russian operations in the area have been energised since the sector came under the responsibility of the newly created 40th Army Corps.

The number of forces involved are relatively small compared to other fronts; however, both sides see the area as strategically important. It also provides the opportunity to draw their adversary’s units away from the intense combat in Zaporishshia and Donetsk oblasts.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts