UK to send tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine in 2023

The UK plans to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells in 2023 to Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced at the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein.

The UK has already completed the delivery of 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, said the defense secretary.

“Today we’ve demonstrated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells to enable Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked invasion and to retake illegally occupied territories.” “To ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself as we approach winter, we have also set out how the UK will go further in the coming months in our priority support areas, including air defense and long-range strike capabilities, and training,” Grant Shapps said.

Since February 2022, the UK has supplied Ukraine with more than 12,000 anti-tank weapons, 300,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, thousands of air defense missiles, and self-propelled artillery.