Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UK to send tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine in 2023

byOlena Mukhina
20/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag. Source: Ukraine General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The UK plans to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells in 2023 to Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced at the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein.

The UK has already completed the delivery of 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, said the defense secretary.

“Today we’ve demonstrated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells to enable Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked invasion and to retake illegally occupied territories.”

“To ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself as we approach winter, we have also set out how the UK will go further in the coming months in our priority support areas, including air defense and long-range strike capabilities, and training,” Grant Shapps said. 

Since February 2022, the UK has supplied Ukraine with more than 12,000 anti-tank weapons, 300,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, thousands of air defense missiles, and self-propelled artillery.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts