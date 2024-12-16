Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1026: Multiple drone strikes targeted military facilities in Chechnya

Exclusive

West may aid Russia’s victory via talks, misjudging war as territorial, not political, analyst says. Trump’s push for peace talks could help Russia achieve its goals in Ukraine, Anders Puck Nielsen of the Royal Danish Defense College says.

Military

Ukraine hits Russian supply lines, destroying $4 million fuel convoy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian forces executed a precision strike combining explosives and HIMARS rockets to destroy a Russian fuel convoy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in a coordinated railway attack.

Russians fuel motorcycles for one-way attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have shifted to small-group attacks using motorcycles fueled only for forward movement near Siversk, an indication that commanders don’t expect their troops to return from assault missions.

Russian forces triple drone usage in push toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border, says Ukrainian military. Russian forces have dramatically escalated their drone and artillery operations in southern Ukraine, adopting small-group infiltration tactics that enable daily territorial gains despite heavy losses

Forbes: Ukraine’s Su-27 jets launch US glide bombs deep into Russian territory. Ukrainian Air Force Su-27s are conducting precision strikes against Russian targets using American GBU-39 smart bombs, demonstrating successful integration of Western weapons with Soviet-era aircraft.

Drones target Kadyrov forces’ bases in Grozny, two explosions captured on video. Local sources reported four explosions, while Russian forces proved unable to intercept the attacks using only small arms fire.

Intelligence and Technology

NATO-standard BREN 2 assault rifles now assembled in Ukraine. Ukroboronprom disclosed that a Ukrainian defense facility started licensed assembly of the Czech rifles in November 2024.

WSJ: Russia orchestrated Chinese ship’s Baltic cable sabotage. A Chinese cargo ship’s damage to vital Baltic Sea telecommunications cables was directed by Russian intelligence, marking another incident in Moscow’s campaign of infrastructure attacks against NATO nations.

Ukraine boosts M113 vehicles with new remote-controlled Tavria gun station. Ukraine has enhanced its M113 armored personnel carriers with the domestically-produced Tavria weapon module, allowing gunners to operate dual machine guns from the vehicle.

As of 15 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 762440 (+1280)

Tanks: 9551 (+12)

APV: 19707 (+32)

Artillery systems: 21128 (+26)

MLRS: 1256 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1025

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20356 (+127)

Cruise missiles: 2943 (+82)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31398 (+181)

International

German far-right party leader calls on government to recognize Russia as winner in war against Ukraine. As Alternative for Germany surges to second place in polls, its leader Tino Chrupalla pushes for peace deal favoring Moscow and questions Germany’s NATO membership.

“Make Russia small again”: Lithuanian athlete expelled from Fitness World Championship over anti-war T-shirt. A fitness championship erupted in controversy after organizers disqualified Lithuanian athlete Kornelija Dudaitė for supporting Ukraine, prompting her entire national team to withdraw.

Ukraine negotiates new EU training program for strategic reserve brigades. EU military mission aims to train 75,000 Ukrainian troops by 2025, as Defense Minister Umerov negotiates new partnerships for strategic reserve brigade preparation.

Russia wages open war against NATO, warns secretary general. “From disabled hospital systems to sabotaged underwater cables, Russia’s campaign against NATO has expanded beyond conventional warfare, targeting critical infrastructure across multiple NATO member states.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Storm claims third Russian vessel near occupied Crimea as Greenpeace urges action over oil spill. A floating crane has become the third Russian vessel to sink near occupied Crimea today, after two tankers.

Two Russian tankers sink near Kerch strait amid storm (video). Two Russian Volganeft tankers, carrying mazut fuel are sinking near the Kerch Strait in occupied Crimea after being damaged by a sea storm, with one of 27 crew members dead and four missing.

Russian air attacks injure three civilians in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. Ukraine’s Air Force says none of 108 drones reached their targets, but debris injured two people in Mykolaiv. A separate strike on Kharkiv injured one more civilians.

Ukraine ready to deliver grain to Syria to prevent food crisis after Assad’s fall. Zelenskyy ordered the government to establish delivery mechanisms as Ukraine, a major grain exporter, plans to send humanitarian food supplies.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia could stop war any moment but chooses not to, says Ukrainian ambassador. Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova dismisses Russian ceasefire proposals as dishonest, noting Moscow could end its invasion immediately but continues launching thousands of strikes against Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine urges transition from freezing to seizing Russian assets. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha calls for seizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.

Man arrested for Dnipro mobilization center bombing. Security Service detained a 37-year-old previously convicted suspect following a deadly explosion near a military recruitment center in central Dnipro on 14 December.