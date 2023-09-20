Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Zelenskyy called for nuclear weapon disarmament of Russia at UN General Assembly

byOlena Mukhina
20/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 19 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to unite against Russian aggression at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The president said that Russia “weaponizes everything it has access to – food, energy, and even Ukrainian children from the occupied territories” and called for Russia’s nuclear disarmament.

“Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons.” 

“While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining its momentum.”

“Not only is it spreading its unreliable nuclear-power-plant-construction-technologies, but it is also turning other countries’ power plants into real dirty bombs. Look please what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhia power plant – shelled it, occupied it and now blackmails others with radiation leaks. Is there any sense in reducing nuclear weapons when Russia is weaponizing nuclear power plants? The scary question,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that while “Russia is pushing the world to the final war, Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression no one in the world will dare to attack any nation.”

“Weaponization must be restrained. War crimes must be punished. Deported people must come back home. And the occupier must return to their own land. We must be united to make it. And we will do it,” he added. 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts