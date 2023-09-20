Zelenskyy called for nuclear weapon disarmament of Russia at UN General Assembly

On 19 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to unite against Russian aggression at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The president said that Russia “weaponizes everything it has access to – food, energy, and even Ukrainian children from the occupied territories” and called for Russia’s nuclear disarmament.

“Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons.” “While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining its momentum.” “Not only is it spreading its unreliable nuclear-power-plant-construction-technologies, but it is also turning other countries’ power plants into real dirty bombs. Look please what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhia power plant – shelled it, occupied it and now blackmails others with radiation leaks. Is there any sense in reducing nuclear weapons when Russia is weaponizing nuclear power plants? The scary question,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that while “Russia is pushing the world to the final war, Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression no one in the world will dare to attack any nation.”

“Weaponization must be restrained. War crimes must be punished. Deported people must come back home. And the occupier must return to their own land. We must be united to make it. And we will do it,” he added.