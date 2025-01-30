Putin claims Ukraine’s collapse without Western aid, Zelenskyy accuses him of prolonging war

In an interview with state broadcaster Russia-1 on 28 January, Putin reiterated Zelenskyy’s “illegitimacy” for potential peace negotiations but suggested that “negotiations can be held with anyone” emphasizing that any final agreement would need precise legal documentation to be valid.

The exchange comes as Putin has expressed interest in meeting with US President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump could facilitate discussions between Russia and Ukraine. Putin claims that any meaningful discussions cannot occur while Zelenskyy remains in power, while Zelenskyy emphasizes that any talks must be approached from a position of strength, aiming for security guarantees from Western allies.

The last significant attempt at formal negotiations occurred during the Istanbul talks in March 2022.

“Negotiations can be held with anyone. Due to his illegitimacy, he [Zelenskyy] doesn’t have the right to sign anything. From the perspective of signing documents, everything here must be done so that lawyers confirm the legitimacy of those people who will be authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign these agreements,” Putin said.

In a recent interview, Putin reiterated Zelenskyy's "illegitimacy" for potential peace negotiations but suggested that "negotiations can be held with anyone" who is a "legal representative."



"If we start negotiations now, they will be illegitimate. Why? Because when the current… pic.twitter.com/TyLFiT5RhC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 29, 2025

Putin also cited a decree signed by Zelenskyy prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

The decree he is talking about was implemented in 2022 by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). It declared negotiations with Putin impossible but did not specify who was prohibited from conducting such talks. The decree followed Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—actions that were widely condemned by the international community.

“If we start negotiations now, they will be illegitimate. Why? Because when the current head of the regime [Zelenskyy] — that’s the only way to call him now — signed this decree, he was relatively legitimate president. And now he can’t cancel it because he’s illegitimate,” Putin said.

However, Zelenskyy claimed that the measure was enacted to prevent Russia from exploiting “many different corridors” of pressure against Ukraine.

Putin also reiterated his version of the 2022 Istanbul peace talks, claiming they were derailed by Western intervention. According to Putin, after initial progress, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, allegedly acting on behalf of the Biden administration, convinced Ukrainian leadership to continue fighting. Putin quoted Ukrainian officials as saying they would “fight to the last Ukrainian.”

Boris Johnson refuted the claims about his role in disrupting the 2022 Istanbul peace talks are unfounded, as Russia’s demands for Ukraine’s neutrality and political submission made genuine negotiations impossible, particularly after the Bucha atrocities.

While stating that Britain wasn’t directly involved in negotiations, Johnson explained that his government’s policy was simply to support Ukraine’s sovereign decision to defend its internationally recognized borders, quoting: “if Ukrainians decided to fight heroically and if they wanted to defend their rights up to Ukraine’s 1991 borders, then British government policy was to support them.”

Zelenskyy disclosed that during the 2022 peace negotiations in Istanbul, Russia presented several stringent demands. These included appointing pro-Russian ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk as Ukraine’s head of state, reducing the Ukrainian military to 50,000 personnel, amending the constitution to grant Russia full control over the Donbas region, holding a referendum to adopt a neutral status, granting the Russian language official status, and dismantling all Ukrainian weapons with a range exceeding 20 kilometers.

Zelenskyy emphasized that these were not genuine negotiations but ultimatums from Russian President.

Putin also suggested that Ukraine wouldn’t exist within two months if Western support ceases.

"Ukraine will stop existing in 1-2 months if sponsor money and ammunition stop coming. In this sense Ukraine's sovereignty is almost zero," said Putin in his recent interview.



In response, Zelenskyy wrote that Putin is deliberately avoiding meaningful peace talks and wants to… pic.twitter.com/FpD8WFyoWX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 29, 2025

“Ukraine will stop existing in 1-2 months if sponsor money and ammunition stop coming. In this sense Ukraine’s sovereignty is almost zero,” Putin said.

In response, Zelenskyy wrote that Putin is deliberately avoiding meaningful peace talks and wants to extend the war.

“Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war. Every move he makes and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Ukrainian president pointed to Russia’s actions since 2014, describing an evolution from hybrid warfare to full-scale invasion in 2022. He argued that while peace is achievable, Putin’s actions suggest an intent to either continue military operations or use any pause to prepare for future aggression.

Zelenskyy called on world leaders to learn from past diplomatic failures.

“Putin has significant capabilities to disrupt global stability, but he is too faint-hearted to withstand real pressure from strong leaders,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Related: