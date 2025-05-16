Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“We are ready to fight forever in Ukraine,” says Russia’s top negotiator—then cites a fake Napoleon

As Russia rejects a ceasefire, its top negotiator turns to fake quotes to justify more war.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
16/05/2025
3 minute read
Vladimir Medinsky during an interview with Russian state TV. Photo: Screenshot from the video
“We are ready to fight forever in Ukraine,” says Russia’s top negotiator—then cites a fake Napoleon

Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia’s delegation in peace talks with Ukraine, rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in an interview with Russian state TV host Yevgeny Popov. He blamed the collapse of the 2022 negotiations on “direct Western interference” and backed his claims with selective—and often inaccurate—historical analogies.

Misused historical analogies

Medinsky framed the Ukraine war using distorted references from 300 years of Russian history:

  • He said Western interference in the 1870s Treaty of San Stefano (after the Russo-Turkish War) led to the Balkan Wars and ultimately World War I.

  • He compared Ukraine to the Vietnam, Korean, and Soviet-Finnish wars, claiming negotiations continued during active fighting in all three cases.

  • He invoked the Great Northern War, asserting that Swedish-held lands were “historical territories” of Russia’s Leningrad region.

  • He accused Britain and France of blocking peace efforts between Sweden’s Charles XII and Russia’s Peter the Great.

Fabricated quotes

Medinsky also leaned on unverified and debunked quotes to justify Russia’s actions:

  • He attributed to Napoleon the phrase: War and negotiations happen simultaneously.”

    But according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation:
    No known correspondence, memoirs, or statements by Napoleon contain this quote… It should be considered apocryphal.”

  • To defend Russia’s territorial demands, Medinsky cited a widely circulated but false quote from Otto von Bismarck:

    Never try to deceive the Russians or steal from them…”
    The independent Russian outlet IStories noted that even the Russian Military Historical Society, founded and led by Medinsky, has rejected this quote’s authenticity.

Threats of prolonged war

According to The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll, Medinsky reportedly issued a grim ultimatum during the negotiations:

We do not want war, but we are ready to fight for another year, two, three—as long as necessary. We fought Sweden for 21 years… Russia is ready to fight forever.”

Medinsky dismissed ceasefire advocates as “people who do not know history,” using distorted historical narratives and apocryphal quotes to justify a prolonged war.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts