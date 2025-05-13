Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russian officials lay groundwork for Putin to reject Istanbul talks he himself demanded

Kremlin officials have remained silent, while lower-ranking figures dismiss the proposed meeting. Putin initially proposed renewed Istanbul talks on 11 May.
byYuri Zoria
13/05/2025
4 minute read
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: news_kremlin Telegram
ISW: Russian officials lay groundwork for Putin to reject Istanbul talks he himself demanded

Russian officials “appear to be setting conditions” for President Vladimir Putin to reject Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for bilateral ceasefire talks set for 15 May in Istanbul, Türkiye, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its 12 May assessment.

This comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion is already in its fourth year. It was Putin who rejected the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine and the EU, and who on 11 May proposed that Ukraine and Russia meet in Istanbul to revive the failed 2022 negotiations.

Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev dismissed Zelenskyy’s invitation as a “pure spectacle” and “comedy,” claiming that such meetings cannot occur in the current climate. He accused Zelenskyy of attempting to shift blame onto Russia for Ukraine’s supposed disinterest in negotiations.

Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, quisling official who served as Viktor Yanukovych’s press secretary, also questioned the sincerity behind Zelenskyy’s initiative, while Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa expressed doubt that Putin would travel to Türkiye. Chepa falsely claimed Ukraine had previously violated agreements and imposed ceasefires unilaterally, suggesting Russia cannot trust Ukraine in such talks.

Vladimir Rogov, an occupation official in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, claimed that Zelenskyy’s invitation was a strategic ploy to frame Putin as uncooperative. Rogov stated Zelenskyy is trying to hijack the broader discourse on peace negotiations and present Putin negatively if he refuses to attend.

Though the Kremlin has not issued an official response to the invitation, statements from lower-level Russian officials indicate a high likelihood that Putin will not participate in the Istanbul talks.

Zelenskyy demands Putin attend Istanbul talks, Trump considers joining the summit

Narrative of illegitimacy continues

ISW noted that Putin has invested heavily in shaping domestic public opinion to support a prolonged war, including promoting the false narrative that Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government are ostensibly illegitimate. This narrative has been a central justification for Russia’s refusal to engage in direct or genuine negotiations with Kyiv.

Putin, as recently as his response to the Istanbul invitation, referred only to “Kyiv authorities,” avoiding any mention of Zelenskyy or the Ukrainian government. Senior Kremlin figures most recently repeated this narrative in late April, and Russian state media continues amplifying it as of 12 May.

ISW found no evidence that the Kremlin is preparing to abandon this rhetoric. Instead, it assessed that Putin may allow it to fade temporarily only to reactivate it if Russia decides to break a future peace agreement and relaunch hostilities under the pretext of Ukrainian illegitimacy.

Any long-term peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine must include Russia’s explicit recognition of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian president, government, and the Ukrainian Constitution,” ISW says.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!