“Putin’s chef” Prigozhin admits he founded Wagner PMC

The Kremlin had always denied a connecting between itself and the Wagner PMC, but now Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” for hosting dinners attended by Putin and Kremlin officials, admitted that he founded the mercenary group.

“In a post on the social media profile of the Concord group, a catering company which is half-owned by Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch said he founded the Wagner group to send competent fighters to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the same year that Russia annexed Crimea,” Euronews reported.