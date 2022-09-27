“Putin’s chef” Prigozhin admits he founded Wagner PMC

Latest news Ukraine

The Kremlin had always denied a connecting between itself and the Wagner PMC, but now Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” for hosting dinners attended by Putin and Kremlin officials, admitted that he founded the mercenary group.

“In a post on the social media profile of the Concord group, a catering company which is half-owned by Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch said he founded the Wagner group to send competent fighters to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the same year that Russia annexed Crimea,” Euronews reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags