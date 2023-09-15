Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine’s Air Force commander hints Western missiles were used in the recent attack on a Russian naval base in Crimea

Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk hinted that British “Storm Shadow” and French “Scalp” missiles were used in the recent attack on the Russian naval base in Sevastopol on 13 September 2023, which destroyed two ships.
byBohdan Ben
15/09/2023
1 minute read
Screenshot from the video posted by Oleshchuk.
The British and French media are interested in what type of cruise missiles the Ukrainian pilots used to send the Minsk and Rostov-on-Don warships to follow Moscow. It is logical because you cannot think of better advertising for a national arms manufacturer. I report! Aviation of the Air Force has two types of cruise missiles provided by partners to fight the occupier. We hang the British “Storm Shadow” under the left wing of the Su-24M, the French “Scalp” – under the right)),” Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said both rockets work great and leave no chance for the Russian occupiers. He added that under the wings of Ukrainian bombers, there is also a place for the German “Taurus” missiles.

“Once again, I thank our Western partners for the weapons and equipment that help us destroy the aggressor and liberate Ukrainian land! Together – to victory!” Oleshchuk added.

As was reported, on 13 September, Ukraine conducted a missile attack on a ship repair yard in Sevastopol. It badly damaged two ships: the Russian landing ship Minsk and submarine Rostov-on-Don.

Also, on 14 September 2023, using a combination of aerial drones and Neptune domestic missiles, Ukraine destroyed Russia’s most advanced S-400 anti-air missile system in occupied Crimea.

