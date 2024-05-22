Eng
Kharkiv receives US transformers amid energy crisis, says ambassador

As Kharkiv’s energy network reels from Russian missile damage, US transformers arrive to help restore power.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2024
2 minute read
The operating room destroyed by a Russian missile attack at DTEK’s power plant in Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Russia is attacking Ukraine?s energy sector with renewed intensity and alarming accuracy, signaling to Ukrainian officials that Russia is armed with better intelligence and fresh tactics in its campaign to annihilate the country?s power generation capacity. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced on social media that the US provided almost 60 transformers to the energy distribution operator in Kharkiv, enabling urgent repairs to the city’s power grid damaged by Russian attacks.

In recent months, Russian ballistic missile strikes have caused significant damage to half of Ukraine’s energy system. According to representatives of Ukrenergo, Russians are attempting to achieve what they failed to complete in 2022-2023 – plunge Ukraine into darkness. The company and experts believe that strengthening the country’s air defenses is the best way to protect Ukrainian thermal plants, power lines, and other energy facilities from Russian missiles. 

“Last week, we provided through the USAID 50 voltage transformers, nine current transformers, and 80 isolators to Kharkiv’s energy distribution system operator to help energy workers undertake urgent repairs to Kharkiv’s electrical grid damaged by Russia’s missile and drone attacks,” said the ambassador.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, warned this winter could be very challenging for Ukrainians, as per Suspilne.

“This winter may be difficult because electricity consumption naturally rises. Even with the existing plans for generation restoration, it is quite likely that we won’t be able to completely avoid scheduled outages,” said Kudrytskyi.

He stressed that repairing facilities damaged by Russian attacks would take months and years, making a rapid increase in power generation unlikely. While blackouts are not planned, controlled outages may occur to maintain the integrity of the system.

