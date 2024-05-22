Ukraine’s Sea Baby maritime drone can now carry 122mm rockets to attack ground targets

The Ukrainian security agency SBU’s Sea Baby maritime drones can now carry 122mm rockets from the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket-launch systems and are already actively deployed to attack Russian forces, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing security sources.

Overnight on 21 May, the SBU in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy used the Sea Baby multi-purpose unmanned surface vehicles (USV) to target Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit from the sea. The Kinburn Spit is separated from mainland Mykolaiv Oblast by the Gulf of the Dnipro. Russian tube and rocket artillery deployed on the spit often targets the area of Ochakiv city across the strait.

“Our Sea Baby is not simply a drone, but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. And today we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple launch rocket system, and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. So the enemy is in for new surprises. We are working efficiently, as always,” the source told Suspilne.

Suspilne shared photos obtained from its SBU sources, showing the manufacturing and fire trials of the Sea Babies equipped with rocket-launch systems. According to the images, such Sea Baby USVs can carry six 122mm unguided Grad rockets.

These surface naval drones have been funded through the UNITED24 online platform.

Yesterday, a Russian Telegram channel published a video showing a rocket salvo from a Ukrainian maritime drone:

Earlier in May, Ukraine began using maritime drones equipped with anti-aircraft missiles in combat. These drones have been fitted with short-range R-73 air-to-air missiles.

Footage from a Russian Ka-29 helicopter, firing at the Ukrainian naval drone carrying a R-73 air-to-air missile. Eventually it is destroyed. https://t.co/r1LwNiRLmN pic.twitter.com/6qBPHwrqTX — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 6, 2024

It is also known, that Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence has been developing anri-air and dive capabilities for its Magura V5 surface drones.

Read also: