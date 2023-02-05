Ukraine’s army needs “hundreds of thousands” of drones – Defense Minister Reznikov

The Ukraine Defense Forces need hundreds of thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a meeting with 100 Ukrainian drone designers and manufacturers, the Defense Ministry reported, according to Ukrinform.

Reznikov emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian UAV market, particularly the production of air-, ground-, and water-based drones with a wide range of applications.

“This is about adjusting artillery fire, inflicting damage on the enemy (strike drones), the delivery of ammunition, evacuation of the wounded, etc. Currently, the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are measured by hundreds of thousands of UAVs of various modifications. Work on closing these needs is underway. In particular, more UAVs were put into operation in the first eight months of the full-scale war than in the last five years. I repeat, the independence of the military industry is one of the factors of the country’s defense capability. And currently one of the key areas of the Ministry of Defense is the development and support of the Ukrainian UAV market,” Reznikov said.

