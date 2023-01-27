Ukraine receives ‘Shahed catchers’

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said that the country has received the first six interceptors ‘Shahed catchers’ that will land down Iranian drones before they can reach critical energy infrastructure.
According to the minister, Ukraine purchased the most modern systems used by the US to protect its critical objects. The system includes radars, jammers, artificial intelligence technologies and Fortem DroneHunter F700 drones. The drone is capable of intercepting and shooting Shaheds at 100 km/hour speed.
Tags: Iranian drones, Shaheds, Ukraine