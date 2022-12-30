Ukraine shoots down all 16 Russian kamikaze drones launched at night – Ukraine’s General Staff

Overnight into December 30, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, the Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of them, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

“A total of 16 Shaheds were launched to fly from the south-eastern and northern directions. The enemy tried to use the course of the Dnipro River to overcome the air defense system of Ukraine. All 16 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the East and Center air commands, and air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Staff wrote.

Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said that seven of the drones were heading toward Kyiv:

“According to our air defense forces, seven kamikaze drones were heading for Kyiv. Two of them were shot down on the approach to the capital, five over Kyiv. Windows in a residential building and one non-residential building were damaged as a result of falling debris in the Holosiivsky district. There are no casualties,” he wrote on Telegram.

The air raid alert lasted in Kyiv Oblast from about 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Update: one drone hit an administrative building in Kyiv, causing a fire. Windows were knocked out in a nearby 9-story apartment building, Zelenskyy’s staffer Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

10 drones, nine of the Shahed type and one Marlin, were shot down over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts:

9 Iranian Shahed-type drones and 1 Marlin were shot down by Ukraine's air defense over Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia obl in today's Russian night drone attack 📽️Air Command East pic.twitter.com/BEjpBK4P5R — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 30, 2022

On the previous day, 29 December, Ukraine was under a mass Russian missile strike. Air defense shot down 54 of 69 missiles launched at critical infrastructure.

Tags: Iranian drones, Kyiv, Russian attacks, Shahed-131, Shahed-136