Missile attacks reported in half of Ukraine oblasts, air defense shot down dozens of missiles

The massive Russian missile attack is reported in multiple Ukrainian oblasts as air raid alerts have been lasting all over Ukraine since early morning (earlier in the east and south and later – in the western oblasts of the country).

Oblasts heads and residents report that a lot of the explosions are the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense, suggesting that few Russian missiles have reached their targets.

Air raid alerts have been lasting for 2 to 6 hours in all Oblasts of Ukraine, and ended about 11 am EET.

A Russian missile was shot down over Sumy Oblast, Operational Command North of Ukraine’s forces reports.

Kyivans in different districts of the capital heard one or two explosions, journalists report. The Kyiv city military administration reported that air defense is operating in the capital. Later in the morning, the townspeople heard another series of explosions in different areas of the city. It is likely that this was a new wave of shelling. Preliminarily, 15 missiles were destroyed over Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko said.

The head of Odesa Administration Maksym Marchenko said that the Russia is carrying out a massive missile attack on Ukraine, and air defense is operating over Odesa, Suspilne reports. Ukraine shot down 21 rockets over Odesa Oblast during the morning; the debris damaged a house. In addition, there is damage to the energy infrastructure, Marchenko added.

In Lviv, two explosions have been heard, Euromaidan Press journalists report. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast State Administration, reported it was a work of air defense.

No power in 90% of Lviv City, trams and trolleybuses stopped, water shortages are possible – Mayor Sadovyi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2022

In Poltava Oblast, air defense is also working, said the head of the Oblast Administration, Dmytro Lunin.

Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Oblast, reported that a flight of missiles over Zhytomyr Oblast was recorded, and the anti-aircraft defense is working.

At the same time, Russian missile strikes reported in Kharkiv; a series of explosions rang out, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

In one of the villages of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, during the massive shelling by Russia on December 29, a Russian rocket flew into a house and did not explode, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote.

Air defenses are active in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia oblasts. Khmelnytskyi Oblast Head says there are 63 missiles midair.

Air defenses are active in Chernihiv Oblast.

Adviser to Presidential Office’s Head Podoliak says Russia launched 120+ missiles in today’s attack

29.12.22. 120+ missiles over 🇺🇦 launched by the "evil Russian world" to destroy critical infrastructure & kill civilians en masse. We’re waiting for further proposals from "peacekeepers" about "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for RF" & undesirability of provocations. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 29, 2022

The consequences of missile strikes

Kyiv City Military Administration says two detached homes were damaged by wreckage of downed missiles in Darnytskyi district, while Holosiivskyi district saw the damage to an industrial enterprise, and Pecherskyi to a children’s playground.

Three injured in Kyiv incl a 14-year-old girl, Kyiv mayor Klitschko reports. He has also said there can be power and water outages in Kyiv.

Aftermath of the missile crash in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

📷 President's Office pic.twitter.com/nxPTAw3DjF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2022

Missile wreckage fell on a home in Stepove, Odesa Oblast, Deputy Head of President’s Office said. Ukraine shot down 21 rockets over Odesa Oblast but the debris damaged a house. In addition, there is damage to the energy infrastructure, Marchenko added.

No power in 90% of Lviv City, trams and trolleybuses stopped, water shortages are possible, Mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi says.

Unexploded missile crashed into the home in a village in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. 📷via https://t.co/aEZORjqeDu pic.twitter.com/x6DJYp4g6r — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2022

