Polish President says there’s no proof that missile that hit Poland was fired by Russia

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said the missile that hit Poland yesterday during the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine was an S-300 air defense missile, and there is no indication that it was an intentional attack and that Russia fired it:

“There is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland. Most likely, it was a Russian-made S-300-type missile. We have no proof at the moment that it was a missile fired by the Russian side. There are many indications that it was an air defense missile, which unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland cited Duda on Twitter.

Earlier local media and an unnamed senior US intelligence official reported two allegedly Russian missiles hit Poland during the Russian November 15 missile attack on Ukraine.

Nov 15 attack on Ukraine: Russia launched “over 90” missiles, Ukraine downed 77 – GenStaff

 

