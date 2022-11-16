Nov 15 attack on Ukraine: Russia launched “over 90” missiles, Ukraine downed 77 – GenStaff

According to the updated information by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, during its largest yet yesterday’s attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Russia launched over 90 cruise missiles and an unknown number of Iranian kamikaze drones of which the Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 77 missiles, 10 Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs, and one Orion UAV.

“Over the past day, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Residential buildings of citizens and objects of critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsya, Poltava, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and other regions of our country were affected.

“The enemy fired more than 90 Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles and more than ten attack UAVs. According to detailed information, 77 cruise missiles, 10 Iranian attack drones Shahed-136 and one UAV Orion were destroyed by the units of the Defence Forces. Additional information is being clarified.”