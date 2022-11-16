Nov 15 attack on Ukraine: Russia launched “over 90” missiles, Ukraine downed 77 – GenStaff

Nov 15 attack on Ukraine: Russia launched “over 90” missiles, Ukraine downed 77 – GenStaff

 

Latest news Ukraine

According to the updated information by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, during its largest yet yesterday’s attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Russia launched over 90 cruise missiles and an unknown number of Iranian kamikaze drones of which the Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 77 missiles, 10 Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs, and one Orion UAV.

“Over the past day, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Residential buildings of citizens and objects of critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsya, Poltava, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and other regions of our country were affected.

“The enemy fired more than 90 Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles and more than ten attack UAVs. According to detailed information, 77 cruise missiles, 10 Iranian attack drones Shahed-136 and one UAV Orion were destroyed by the units of the Defence Forces. Additional information is being clarified.”

Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 73 of over 90 Russian missiles attacking power infrastructure

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags