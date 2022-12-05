Russian missiles hit energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions — Prime Minister

Russian missiles hit energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions,Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.



He also said that thanks to successful work of Ukrainian air defense the damage was minimized and Ukraine’s energy system generally remained stable. In some regions, the emergency shutdowns were applied to balance the system and avoid accidents.

“Rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack in order to restore electricity supply to every home,” he said, adding that “Russia launched another massive missile attack on the anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum.They demonstrate to the world how “reliable” guarantor of security they are.So we rely on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our rescuers.”

