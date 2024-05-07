Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Media: How France organizes the delivery of Scalp missiles to Ukraine

France recycles decommissioned Scalp missiles by refurbishing them inexpensively for transfer to Ukrainian forces combating Russia’s invasion.
byYuri Zoria
07/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy writing “Glory to Ukraine” on a Scalp-EG missile under the wing of an SU-24 on 6 August 2023. Photo: Ukrainian President’s press service
Media: How France organizes the delivery of Scalp missiles to Ukraine

RFI reports that France has implemented a covert operation codenamed “Chrysalide” to supply Ukraine with Scalp-EG cruise missiles in its fight against Russian invasion. Scalp is the French variant of the Anglo-French missile, better known in Ukraine under its British name, Storm Shadow.

Initial Scalp/Storm Shadow deliveries in 2023’s second half proved instrumental against Russian targets. Strikes crippled Black Sea naval assets like the Kilo-class submarine Rostov-na-Donu, enabling Ukraine to secure coastal maritime corridors to export its grain by sea. Inland, the Scalp’s bunker-busting capabilities neutralized deeply-entrenched Russian logistics and command hubs unreachable by other Ukrainian ordnance.

The scheme repurposes decommissioned Scalp missiles, some reaching end-of-life and others cannibalized for parts, through an affordable refurbishing process.

Older missiles unfit for service are shipped to Matra BAE Dynamics Aérospatiale’s Bourges facility, where they undergo a three-month overhaul to restore functionality through replacement components and rigorous testing. This streamlined “consumer” approach, not treating the missiles for long-term storage, reduces costs to a quarter of brand-new Scalps.

The revamped missiles augment Ukraine’s firepower without impacting French strategic stocks. France also explores other armament sources like export-variant Scalps nearing expiry from foreign clients. While requiring software modifications for Ukrainian compatibility, direct transfers reimbursed by new missile purchases remain the ideal scenario.

The missile, capable of traveling 300 km, can penetrate several meters into concrete to locate a cavity where its 450 kg charge detonates. Its precision allows it to create an entry point for a subsequent missile. Additionally, equipped with inertial and visual navigation systems, it can operate in GPS-denied environments. It also deploys decoys to distract enemy ground-air defenses, enhancing its ability to breach deep into enemy systems.

RFI says French official are looking for all kinds of munitions for Ukraine: Scalps, 155mm shells for artillery, and ground-to-air weapons for the defense of the Ukrainian skies.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts