Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuania sends Ukraine recon drones, ammunition, generators

Lithuania delivers a new shipment of aid to Ukraine, including reconnaissance drones and ammunition, as stated by Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.
byYuri Zoria
17/05/2024
1 minute read
lithuania sends ukraine recon drones ammunition generators reconnaissance uav those included lithuanian aid xlkasciunas gnwxtfwwoaamrrv
Reconnaissance UAV of those included in the Lithuanian aid for Ukraine. Photo: X/@LKasciunas
Lithuania sends Ukraine recon drones, ammunition, generators

Lithuania has delivered a new shipment of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, featuring reconnaissance drones and ammunition, as announced by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas on X/Twitter.

Lithuania steps up its support for Ukraine with needed supplies: reconnaissance drones as part of the Latvian-led drone coalition, anti-drone systems, ammunition, generators, and foldable beds,” Kasčiūnas reported.

Previously, Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, revealed the Lithuanian plans to purchase around 3,000 Lithuanian-produced FPV drones for Ukraine, worth EUR 2 million.

Lithuania is among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Earlier this month, the Lithuanian PM said she has parliamentary permission to deploy training troops to Ukraine, but is awaiting Kyiv’s request, while ignoring possible Russian threats.

Recently, Lithuania delivered an undisclosed number of the M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, an L-39 trainer/attack aircraft, and 155 mm artillery shells.

The Lithuanian government also pledged €400,000 to support the Ukrainian Education Security Service’s project to equip schools with metal detectors, and to allocate $5,4 million to restore schools and kindergartens destroyed during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts