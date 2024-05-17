Lithuania sends Ukraine recon drones, ammunition, generators

Lithuania has delivered a new shipment of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, featuring reconnaissance drones and ammunition, as announced by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas on X/Twitter.

“Lithuania steps up its support for Ukraine with needed supplies: reconnaissance drones as part of the Latvian-led drone coalition, anti-drone systems, ammunition, generators, and foldable beds,” Kasčiūnas reported.

Previously, Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, revealed the Lithuanian plans to purchase around 3,000 Lithuanian-produced FPV drones for Ukraine, worth EUR 2 million.

Lithuania is among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Earlier this month, the Lithuanian PM said she has parliamentary permission to deploy training troops to Ukraine, but is awaiting Kyiv’s request, while ignoring possible Russian threats.

Recently, Lithuania delivered an undisclosed number of the M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, an L-39 trainer/attack aircraft, and 155 mm artillery shells.

The Lithuanian government also pledged €400,000 to support the Ukrainian Education Security Service’s project to equip schools with metal detectors, and to allocate $5,4 million to restore schools and kindergartens destroyed during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

