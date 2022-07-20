Lithuania will provide Ukraine M113 & M577 APCs

Latest news Ukraine

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional military support – M113 and M577 armored personnel carriers, as well as ammunition necessary for the preparation of the reserve.

Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas said on July 20. He added that due to the given or promised number of M113, this armored vehicle becomes a significant part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Ukraine has identified the main needs for courses, and the Lithuanian army is ready to respond to them. Currently there is a request for the training of military policemen, demining specialists. The Lithuanian army will also contribute to the large-scale training of Ukrainian personnel in the United Kingdom by sending instructors there,” said A. Anušauskas.

Until now, Lithuanian military support provided to Ukraine includes Stinger air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, body armor and helmets, 120 mm mortars, small arms, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, anti-drones, surveillance radars, M113 armored personnel carriers, trucks, SUVs. Also – Bayraktar TB2 drone with ammunition was bought by money collected by citizens.

