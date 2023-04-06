Greece pledges military assistance to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” – AP

Greece has pledged military assistance to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” but officials stressed that their country needs to keep much of its Russian-made weaponry for its own defensive needs, AP reports.
This announcement came after Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Athens on 6 April as part of regular meetings with NATO officials. During the meeting, Greece promised more artillery and small arms ammunition shipments, access to Greek hospitals for wounded military personnel, and additional Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicles.
Greece “will provide every support to Ukraine at this very important, crucial stage of the war,” Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a joint appearance with Reznikov, according to AP. “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes — that’s a very clear position that we have taken from the outset.”
Tags: aid for Ukraine, Greece