Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: Non-military option for neutral countries in EU plan on using frozen Russian asset proceeds

Politico citing unnamed diplomats: EU weighing allowing its neutral members to opt for providing only humanitarian Ukraine aid, not arms, from frozen Russian assets.
byYuri Zoria
07/05/2024
1 minute read
frozen Russian assets
Frozen Russian assets. Illustrative photo via RT
Politico: Non-military option for neutral countries in EU plan on using frozen Russian asset proceeds

The European Union is considering allowing its neutral member countries to opt out of using frozen Russian asset proceeds to purchase weapons for Ukraine, according to Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats.

Instead, these neutral nations would limit themselves to providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from the Russian asset proceeds. This proposed exemption comes ahead of a meeting this Wednesday where EU envoys aim to strike a deal unlocking funding for Ukraine’s military aid.

The EU had originally proposed in March to use 90% of the profits from Russia’s sovereign assets frozen by Euroclear to buy arms for Ukraine, with the remaining 10% going to humanitarian aid. However, neutral countries like Austria, Malta, Cyprus, and Ireland demanded an exemption from the weapons purchases.

Politico reports that the latest proposal circulated on Friday takes “a slightly tougher approach” to Euroclear by halving its commission from the frozen assets to 1.5% from 3% originally planned. Even so, Euroclear would still retain billions as protection against potential lawsuits from Russia.

If approved, the deal could see the EU transferring between €2.5-3 billion by July to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against the ongoing Russian aggression.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts