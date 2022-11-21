Italy gov’t seeks to extend Ukraine arms supply law for 2023 – Italy Defense Minister

Italy’s government will ask parliament to pass a new law on military and civilian supplies to Ukraine throughout 2023, defense minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview, Reuters reported.

The Rome government can send aid to Ukraine without seeking parliamentary authorization each time on the basis of a decree that expires at the end of the year.

Crosetto said Italy would continue supplying arms, as it has done in the past, “in the times and ways that we will agree with our Atlantic allies and with Kyiv”.

 

Italy set to approve sixth military aid package for Ukraine – Italian Defense Minister

Italy provided the new package of military assistance for Ukraine

 

