Italy set to approve sixth military aid package for Ukraine – Italian Defense Minister

Premier Giorgia Meloni’s new government of Italy is set to approve Italy’s sixth package of military aid for Ukraine following the Russian invasion, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with Catholic daily Avvenire on 4 November, according to ANSA.

“The only thing that we cannot do at such a complex time like the one we are experiencing is to lose contact with our international allies, the EU and the Atlantic alliance,” Crosetto said. “So there is only one way to act and decide. If the situation in Ukraine does not change, there will be a sixth decree to send new military aid.”

The minister didn’t give details on what the package may include.

The previous Draghi government reportedly donated 2 MLRS, 6 PzH 2000, and dozens of M109L howitzers and M113 APCs were donated as part of military aid for Ukraine.

The report about the consideration of Italy’s new military aid package for Ukraine came after the Russian propaganda outlet RT claimed on 2 November citing the Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero’s government sources that “no new weapons packages” were “under consideration at the moment.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Italy