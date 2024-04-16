Norway to supply Ukraine with F-16 “perhaps with longer-range strike capabilities”

When asked about the number and condition of the F-16 fighter jets, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide indicated a substantial commitment.

“When you ask how many will come from Norway, I cannot tell you the exact number,” he stated.

He noted the jets included both updated models in better combat condition and fuselages for repairs but chose not to disclose specific figures.

According to him, the crucial aspect is the state of the weapons with which the aircraft will be equipped; those in flying condition will feature “the latest weapons,” stated Eide. The Foreign Minister also did not specify a timeframe for the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine.

Earlier media reports indicate that Norway is set to provide 22 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of an aviation coalition. Some of these jets will serve as donors for spare parts to support the repair and maintenance of other F-16s transferred to the Ukrainian Air Force. Additionally, Ukraine is expected to receive jet engines, training equipment, spare parts, and other materials alongside the fighter jets themselves.

