Ukraine needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to support a counteroffensive, but allies are unwilling to provide them — deputy Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Melnyk.

Ukraine needs fighter jets and longer-range missiles like ATACMS to support a counteroffensive, but allies are currently unwilling to provide them, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Melnyk stated on the TV air, Liviy Bereh reports.

He noted that the help that Ukraine’s allies promised to provide at the meeting in the Ramstein format is insufficient for a counteroffensive. Air defense systems are indeed crucial for Ukraine, but it is not about defense, not about offensive. And for offensive operations, fighter jets are primarily needed to support the offensive.

“Unfortunately, this ‘red line’ has not yet been crossed in Ramstein. For these offensive actions to be successful, we need offensive weapons, primarily long-range missiles and fighter jets. The F-16 is the best option, but others are also possible,” Melnyk explained.

Earlier, Melnyk also stressed that Ukraine needs 10 times more aid to end the war this year and bring the long-needed and lasting peace.



Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Andriy Melnyk, military aid to Ukraine