Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Five French MPs urge defense minister to send instructors to Ukraine

The parliamentarians from different political groups propose a European coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine for troop training.
byYuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
france begins training ukrainian anna kyiv brigade pledges equipment support soldiers screenshots emmanuel macron's video ukraine-training-in-france
Training of Ukrainian soldiers in France. Screenshots from Emmanuel Macron’s video.
Five French MPs urge defense minister to send instructors to Ukraine

Five members of the French Parliament from across the political spectrum have written to Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, calling for the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine.

France has been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters in the EU, supplying weapons such as Caesar self-propelled guns, and Scalp cruise missiles, drones, military combat and transport vehicles. Additionally, France prepares to transfer its Mirage-200F fighter jets next years. The military aid of Ukraine’s allies includes training courses for the Ukrainian soldiers, both under the EU and national programs.

The letter, titled “Proposal to create a European coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine,” was published by MP Frédéric Petit on X. It underscores the urgent need for continued military training amid intense fighting in the Donbas, where Russia has intensified assaults and steadily gained ground over recent months.

The deputies, including Petit, Laurent Mazaury, Anna Pic, Constance Le Grip, and Xavier Roseren, argue that the harsh combat conditions and increasing Russian pressure necessitate expanding military training from French and Polish territories directly to Ukrainian soil.

“The excellent training of the Anne de Kyiv brigade on French territory has highlighted the importance of the training provided by the French army for Ukrainian soldiers,” the letter states.

The proposed initiative supports creating a European coalition of instructors, with France potentially taking a leading role alongside British, Polish, Baltic, and Scandinavian armies.

Noting that Russia has enlisted thousands of North Korean soldiers to fight against the Ukrainian army, the deputies propose increasing direct support to Ukraine. Their strategy focuses on sending instructors to train soldiers defending their territorial integrity, rather than deploying combat troops.

The proposal emphasizes maintaining a strong stance against potential Russian negotiation tactics:

As the prospects for possible negotiations become clearer, France and other European countries must show no signs of weakness, and not allow themselves to be dictated to by the red lines drawn by the Kremlin,” the letter reads.

The members of Parliament note that France can also benefit from such a deployment:

“What’s more, feedback from these training courses, the first of which began almost two years ago, shows that the action of these instructors in the field, behind the front line, would make it possible to go beyond the current contingencies, and would constitute an extremely interesting extension for all parties,” they wrote.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts