Five members of the French Parliament from across the political spectrum have written to Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, calling for the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine.

France has been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters in the EU, supplying weapons such as Caesar self-propelled guns, and Scalp cruise missiles, drones, military combat and transport vehicles. Additionally, France prepares to transfer its Mirage-200F fighter jets next years. The military aid of Ukraine’s allies includes training courses for the Ukrainian soldiers, both under the EU and national programs.

The letter, titled “Proposal to create a European coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine,” was published by MP Frédéric Petit on X. It underscores the urgent need for continued military training amid intense fighting in the Donbas, where Russia has intensified assaults and steadily gained ground over recent months.

The deputies, including Petit, Laurent Mazaury, Anna Pic, Constance Le Grip, and Xavier Roseren, argue that the harsh combat conditions and increasing Russian pressure necessitate expanding military training from French and Polish territories directly to Ukrainian soil.

“The excellent training of the Anne de Kyiv brigade on French territory has highlighted the importance of the training provided by the French army for Ukrainian soldiers,” the letter states.

The proposed initiative supports creating a European coalition of instructors, with France potentially taking a leading role alongside British, Polish, Baltic, and Scandinavian armies.

Noting that Russia has enlisted thousands of North Korean soldiers to fight against the Ukrainian army, the deputies propose increasing direct support to Ukraine. Their strategy focuses on sending instructors to train soldiers defending their territorial integrity, rather than deploying combat troops.

The proposal emphasizes maintaining a strong stance against potential Russian negotiation tactics:

“As the prospects for possible negotiations become clearer, France and other European countries must show no signs of weakness, and not allow themselves to be dictated to by the red lines drawn by the Kremlin,” the letter reads.

The members of Parliament note that France can also benefit from such a deployment:

“What’s more, feedback from these training courses, the first of which began almost two years ago, shows that the action of these instructors in the field, behind the front line, would make it possible to go beyond the current contingencies, and would constitute an extremely interesting extension for all parties,” they wrote.

Related: