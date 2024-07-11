NATO Summit adopts declaration with Ukraine defense funding plan through 2025

On 10 July, the NATO summit in Washington, commemorating the alliance’s 75th anniversary, has resulted in significant pledges of support for Ukraine and measures to counter Russian aggression.

According to BBC, NATO allies have promised to allocate 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) for Ukraine’s defense within the next year. US President Joe Biden announced that allies would additionally provide Ukraine with five air defense systems – four Patriot systems from the USA, Germany, and Romania, plus one SAMP/T system from Italy – to counter ongoing Russian attacks.

The summit’s final declaration states that NATO intends to “provide for Ukraine’s security and victory a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros” through proportional contributions over the next year.

Reuters reports that it was also announced at the summit that the United States will start deploying longer-range missiles in Germany in 2026, a move aimed at countering a growing threat from Russia to Europe. This decision will bring the most potent US weapons to be based on the European continent since the Cold War.

According to AFP, NATO will take a greater role in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command.

This measure is designed to protect supplies to Kyiv from potential shifts in US policy following the November presidential election, should former President Donald Trump, known for his generally pro-Russian stance, return to office.

The alliance reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s future membership, stating that Kyiv’s path to joining NATO is “irreversible.” However, they stopped short of providing a clear timeline for accession.

In terms of concrete military aid, Biden announced a major package of advanced air defenses for Ukraine. This includes additional Patriot systems from the US, Germany, Romania, and Italy, along with components from the Netherlands.

The summit communiqué also strengthened language regarding China, labeling it a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and stating that Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the significance of this united stance on China, calling it an important message from the alliance, according to Reuters.

Key points from the NATO communiqué

NATO reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in defending against Russia’s aggression.

The alliance has decided to establish the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) to coordinate military equipment provision and training.

A Pledge of Long-Term Security Assistance for Ukraine was announced, with Allies intending to provide a minimum baseline funding of €40 billion within the next year.

NATO welcomes announcements by Allies to provide Ukraine with critical additional air defense systems and other military capabilities.

The alliance supports Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements and reaffirms that Ukraine’s future is in NATO.

NATO welcomes Ukraine’s progress on democratic, economic, and security reforms since last year’s Vilnius Summit.

The alliance reaffirms it will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when Allies agree and conditions are met.

NATO condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The alliance calls for Russia to immediately stop the war and withdraw all its forces from Ukraine.

NATO states it will never recognize Russia’s illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

The establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC) is being taken forward.

The Secretary General has appointed a NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine.

