Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO Summit adopts declaration with Ukraine defense funding plan through 2025

NATO summit in Washington adopts declaration supporting Ukraine with 40 billion euros in defense funding through 2025. Allies promise additional air defense systems, including Patriot batteries.
byYuri Zoria
11/07/2024
3 minute read
nato summit adopts declaration ukraine defense funding plan through 2025 meeting north atlantic council level heads state government washington dc 10 july 2024 natoint 240710-nac_rdax_775x440p
Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government in Washington, DC. 10 July 2024. Photo: nato.int.
NATO Summit adopts declaration with Ukraine defense funding plan through 2025

On 10 July, the NATO summit in Washington, commemorating the alliance’s 75th anniversary, has resulted in significant pledges of support for Ukraine and measures to counter Russian aggression.

According to BBC, NATO allies have promised to allocate 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) for Ukraine’s defense within the next year. US President Joe Biden announced that allies would additionally provide Ukraine with five air defense systems – four Patriot systems from the USA, Germany, and Romania, plus one SAMP/T system from Italy – to counter ongoing Russian attacks.

Biden announces five strategic air defense systems from partner countries for Ukraine

The summit’s final declaration states that NATO intends to “provide for Ukraine’s security and victory a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros” through proportional contributions over the next year.

Reuters reports that it was also announced at the summit that the United States will start deploying longer-range missiles in Germany in 2026, a move aimed at countering a growing threat from Russia to Europe. This decision will bring the most potent US weapons to be based on the European continent since the Cold War.

According to AFP, NATO will take a greater role in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command.

This measure is designed to protect supplies to Kyiv from potential shifts in US policy following the November presidential election, should former President Donald Trump, known for his generally pro-Russian stance, return to office.

The alliance reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s future membership, stating that Kyiv’s path to joining NATO is “irreversible.” However, they stopped short of providing a clear timeline for accession.

In terms of concrete military aid, Biden announced a major package of advanced air defenses for Ukraine. This includes additional Patriot systems from the US, Germany, Romania, and Italy, along with components from the Netherlands.

The summit communiqué also strengthened language regarding China, labeling it a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and stating that Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the significance of this united stance on China, calling it an important message from the alliance, according to Reuters.

Key points from the NATO communiqué

  • NATO reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in defending against Russia’s aggression.
  • The alliance has decided to establish the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) to coordinate military equipment provision and training.
  • A Pledge of Long-Term Security Assistance for Ukraine was announced, with Allies intending to provide a minimum baseline funding of €40 billion within the next year.
  • NATO welcomes announcements by Allies to provide Ukraine with critical additional air defense systems and other military capabilities.
  • The alliance supports Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements and reaffirms that Ukraine’s future is in NATO.
  • NATO welcomes Ukraine’s progress on democratic, economic, and security reforms since last year’s Vilnius Summit.
  • The alliance reaffirms it will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when Allies agree and conditions are met.
  • NATO condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.
  • The alliance calls for Russia to immediately stop the war and withdraw all its forces from Ukraine.
  • NATO states it will never recognize Russia’s illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.
  • The establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC) is being taken forward.
  • The Secretary General has appointed a NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts