Zelenskyy says not all promised weapons arrive at the time of crucial operations

During his evening address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation on the frontlines, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk. He mentioned the lack of shells.

He also provided updates on the ongoing military operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, confirming that Ukrainian forces are maintaining control over designated areas within Kursk Oblast.

“Our operation in the Kursk region continues—further steps are being taken, and we are maintaining control over designated areas,” Zelenskyy stated.

He expressed gratitude to the troops for replenishing the “exchange fund,” referring to captured enemy personnel.

Zelenskyy emphasized the crucial importance of international partners fulfilling their aid package commitments, describing it as “fundamental for our defense.” He also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure the promised $50 billion from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense.

It was previously reported that a portion of this $50 billion could be used within the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Given that not all promised funding from partners has reportedly been paid for this initiative, there are delays in contracting the next batches of shells.

“There have been many political statements from partners. Much is being said about this now. But we need a real mechanism,” Zelenskyy emphasized. “We need the funds from the aggressor’s assets to work for real assistance in defense against the aggressor – so that all this works for Ukraine and Ukrainians in the coming months. The relevant discussions have been going on for too long, and decisions are finally needed.“

The President also mentioned a meeting with government officials and parliamentary representatives regarding support for the Defense Forces and economic activity in the country.

