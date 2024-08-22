Ukrainian drones reportedly attack airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast

In the early hours of 22 August 2024, residents of Kalach-on-Don reported hearing distinctive drone sounds and explosions. The apparent target was the Marinovka airfield in Oktyabrsky village, located a few kilometers from the city.

Initially, local sources shared video footage showing two separate fire sites. Morning videos shared via the Astra Telegram channel indicate secondary explosions. Later, reports from local Telegram channels suggest that drones are also attempting to attack targets in the Rostov and Voronezh regions, indicating a potentially wider operation.

Russian authorities have not yet officially commented on these reports.

This incident marks another in a series of reported drone attacks on Russian territory. The previous successful attack on a fuel depot in Rostov Oblast caused a massive fire that firefighters were not able to extinguish.

