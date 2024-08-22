Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian drones reportedly attack airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast

Local telegram channels shared videos of fire and secondary explosions in the area of Marinovka airfield.
byBohdan Ben
22/08/2024
1 minute read
Fire in the area of Marinovka airfield
Fire in the area of Marinovka airfield according to photos by locals via Astra telegram channel.
Ukrainian drones reportedly attack airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast

In the early hours of 22 August 2024, residents of Kalach-on-Don reported hearing distinctive drone sounds and explosions. The apparent target was the Marinovka airfield in Oktyabrsky village, located a few kilometers from the city.

Initially, local sources shared video footage showing two separate fire sites. Morning videos shared via the Astra Telegram channel indicate secondary explosions. Later, reports from local Telegram channels suggest that drones are also attempting to attack targets in the Rostov and Voronezh regions, indicating a potentially wider operation.

Russian authorities have not yet officially commented on these reports.

This incident marks another in a series of reported drone attacks on Russian territory. The previous successful attack on a fuel depot in Rostov Oblast caused a massive fire that firefighters were not able to extinguish.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts