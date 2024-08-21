The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian forces are actively using aviation in the Kursk region, targeting their own settlements. During the first half of 21 August 2024, they conducted 17 airstrikes on populated areas within the Russian Federation, using 27 guided aviation bombs.

The situation remains tense along the entire front line, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 54. The Pokrovsk direction is currently the hottest spot.

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel Russian attacks across various sectors, including Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions. The Russian forces are also using artillery to shell Ukrainian border settlements in the Sumy Oblast.

This new development of Russia bombing its own territory highlights the success of Ukrainian efforts of “bringing the war to the aggressor’s territory” until it agrees to a just peace restoring Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.

